Revvity%2C+Inc. officially launches today as a science-based solutions company that leverages innovation across life sciences and diagnostics to help improve lives everywhere. Born from two words, “revolutionize” (rev) and “vita” (vit) meaning “life” in Latin, Revvity delivers end-to-end expertise and solutions from research discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. The Company was previously affiliated with PerkinElmer, Inc.

“The unveiling of Revvity is the capstone of a nearly year-long journey that has transformed who we are and reinforces why our work matters,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity. “At Revvity, we are united with our customers to impact health across the lifespan. Our purpose is to expand the boundaries of human potential through science. We view the challenges facing our customers as a call to action.”

Revvity provides reagents, consumables, assays, instruments and software to customers in markets ranging from pharma and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and government agencies. “We’re a translational company in the sense that our capabilities facilitate decision making between research and clinical customers,” remarked Singh. “With cross-business collaborations between our automation, multi-omics offerings, and our Signals software business, we have unique capabilities which put us in an optimal position to accelerate breakthrough solutions – starting with preclinical research and scientific discovery, all the way through to diagnosing and helping to treat disease.”

Changes to Brand Architecture

Industry leading franchises, BioLegend, EUROIMMUN, Tulip Diagnostics and ViaCord retain their own names as unique product lines.

The Company’s comprehensive scientific software platform, previously known as PerkinElmer Informatics, will become Revvity Signals Software, Inc.

Revvity Omics replaces PerkinElmer Genomics as the Company's genomics services business.

Cisbio, Horizon Discovery, Nexcelom Bioscience, Omni International, Oxford Immunotec, SIRION Biotech and SonoVol will now identify as Revvity, while maintaining their specific product names.

Visit the %26ldquo%3BOur+Story%26rdquo%3B page for more on the Company’s evolution and download the corporate+fact+sheet to get a full list of facts and figures.

What’s ahead?

Revvity’s Q1 earnings webcast is scheduled on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Register here.

The Company will trade under its new name and the stock ticker symbol "RVTY” at market open on May 16, 2023. At the same time its 1.875% Notes due 2026 will begin trading under “RVTY 26.” Members of the Revvity team will commemorate the new name, brand and stock ticker by ringing the bell that morning at the New York Stock Exchange. A livestream of the ceremony can be viewed here.

Roadshows intended for existing and prospective customers will be scheduled in select global markets to introduce the new brand and latest innovations. Follow Revvity’s social media channels for updates.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

