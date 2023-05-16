Near+Intelligence%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places, and products, today announced that it will attend the ICSC annual event on May 21-May 23, 2023. Near will be giving nine live solution demonstrations, speaking onstage with customer Coldwell Banker, and hosting meetings and answering questions at its booth, at #3014F in the Central Hall, for additional engagement. Near will also sponsor ICSC’s opening reception Sunday, May 21, in the Wynn Hotel.

Schedule a time to meet with Near at ICSC 2023:

The event brings together approximately 20,000 attendees, primarily decision makers and industry experts who are driving innovation in the Marketplaces Industry. Near leaders, data experts, customers, and partners will join together at the event to discuss how Near’s platform can empower enterprises to utilize consumer behavior insights to transform their strategic site selection process, identify and attract tenants, increase store footfall, determine store formatting, plan for expansion, and more.

“Consumer behavior – how people work, play, travel, eat – is the engine that drives real estate, retail, and restaurants. With a thorough understanding from Near of how people spend their time, businesses can place bets on the right trends to drive success,” said Cate Zovod, VP of Product and Industry Marketing at Near. We look forward to connecting with current and future customers and partners at the ICSC event to share insights and exchange ideas.”

What: ICSC Las Vegas 2023 Convention

When: May 21-May 23, 2023

Time: Please visit Near's ICSC information page to get the start times on the ICSC Opening Reception, breakout session, and demos:

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center; Booth #3014F – Central Hall

To learn more or to schedule a time to meet with Near experts at the event, please visit the Near at ICSC 2023 site:

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interests, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fnear.com.

