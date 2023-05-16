NETSOL Announces Launch of Hubex API Library

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Latest product offering as part of AppexNow marketplace

ENCINO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced the launch of Hubex, an API library that enables companies to standardize all their API integration procedures across multiple API services through a single integration. Hubex is NETSOL’s second product offering from the AppexNow marketplace following Flex, an API-based, ready-to-use calculation engine.

In addition to traditional lending companies, Hubex can also streamline the operations of dealerships, vendors, and consultants through an API library. Our comprehensive ecosystem of suppliers is constantly growing, offering new services to expand coverage. With a ready-to-use service, Hubex makes it easy for businesses to seamlessly connect with multiple APIs and achieve their desired outcomes. Pre-integrated services in the Hubex library include but are not limited to payment processing, bank account authentication, finance and insurance products, fraud check, KYC service, driver license verification, address validation, vehicle valuation and notification service.

“AppexNow is the first marketplace offering solutions developed specifically for the global credit, finance and leasing industry built on API-first strategy,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “Hubex, our second product launched as a part of the AppexNow marketplace, offers an efficient and streamlined approach to integrating various APIs through a single integration. With a developer-friendly, plug-and-play system, users can easily connect their applications to multiple third-party providers through a standardized integration process and without the need for extensive development resources. We are excited to be launching another product under the AppexNow umbrella and look froward to further expanding this platform.”

“With the launch of Hubex, we are addressing the market's greatest need for integration and relationships with third-party service providers,” said Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President, NETSOL Technologies Americas. “Our API-first approach minimizes the financial and human resources required for integration, resulting in reduced person-hours and costs. Additionally, users can be rest assured that their integrations will remain up-to-date, as Hubex automatically manages updates from third-party providers. Overall, the cloud-based API library offers a professional and reliable solution for simplifying the integration process and optimizing workflow efficiency. Once deployed, we also offer a dedicated team of consultants to support customers with more customized or complex integration needs.”

NETSOL will showcase its API-first products at Automotive Retail 2023 on May 16th and 17th at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA. To explore Hubex, please visit: www.hubexengine.io.

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNDgyNCM1NTgyNjQyIzIwMTg4MDU=
NETSOL-Technologies-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.