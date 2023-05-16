On Tuesday, May 9, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) published its 2022+Sustainability+Report, highlighting the company’s advancement on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. “Sustainability is central to the purpose of our business as we seek to provide infrastructure solutions that support more prosperous and resilient communities,” says Granite President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. “As we look ahead, I feel strongly that our long-term success requires a continued focus on our core value of sustainability. Our goal is to leverage our sustainability program to win work, gain a competitive advantage, and provide value to our clients, investors, employees, and communities.”

The report also serves as Granite’s Communication on Progress as a participant in the United+Nations+Global+Compact. Granite utilizes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inform its reporting, strategy, and initiatives. The report is aligned with standard sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Granite has selected industry-specific metrics that align with stakeholder expectations and reflect material impacts relevant to its operations.

“The theme of this Sustainability Report—Leveraging Strength, Building Resilience—reflects our intent to leverage the strength of our client relationships, community connections, and home market strategy to be the contractor of choice for building resilient infrastructure projects designed to help society thrive in the face of future challenges,” explains Sustainability Lead Raven Adams. “This report reflects significant progress in advancing our sustainability efforts.”

In addition to providing progress updates on sustainability objectives, the report also reviews the company’s efforts in key areas, including safety, diversity and inclusion, community involvement, ethics and compliance, and infrastructure investment.

Highlights from the 2022 report include:

Assessment of Granite’s carbon footprint, demonstrating progress on emissions reduction targets

Investment of $6.1 million company-wide to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency at materials facilities

Continued advancement of a lower carbon asphalt mix that incorporates engineered recycled plastic

Increased use of recycled content in asphalt production (representing diversion of 1.19 million tons of waste from landfills)

Safety record reflecting the safest year in Granite’s history

Results of Granite’s second sustainability materiality assessment

Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations from the National Asphalt Paving Association (NAPA) received by 29 asphalt plants

28 projects honored with NAPA Quality in Construction Awards

Growing presence in the solar market, ranking sixth on Solar Power World 2022 Top Solar Contractors List

Recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023

