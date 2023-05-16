AstroNova%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company May Micro-Cap Virtual Conference at 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday, May 11, 2023. Management also will host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation, together with presentation materials, will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.astronovainc.com%2F. After the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the AstroNova website for 90 days.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

