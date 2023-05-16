Ambac Names Naveen Anand President of Cirrata Group

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced the appointment of Naveen Anand as President of Cirrata Group, Ambac’s insurance distribution division. Anand, the former Group President of Players Health, will be responsible for expanding Cirrata Group and building its profile in the specialty property and casualty insurance market. This is a newly created position reporting to Claude LeBlanc, President and CEO of Ambac.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005342/en/

Naveen_Anand.jpg

Ambac has named Naveen Anand president of Cirrata Group, its insurance distribution division (Photo: Business Wire)

“Naveen is a seasoned P&C executive with extensive specialty lines expertise and strong industry relationships, making him an ideal choice for President of Cirrata,” LeBlanc said. “We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Anand, who is based in New York, has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. For the past two years, he was Group President at Players Health. He also served as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Prior to that, he spent six years as President and CEO of Hallmark Financial Services and four years as Torus Insurance’s CEO of Americas and Global Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Anand spent seven years at CNA in roles of increasing responsibility. In his final three years there, he was President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Commercial Lines, where he was responsible for $3.3 billion of commercial lines business focused on Middle Markets, Excess Casualty, Large Property, Marine, Boiler & Machinery, International P&C, Risk Management Casualty and Engineering. Early in his career, Anand worked for Chubb in various commercial underwriting roles, including Vice President of Commercial Lines for the New York region.

Anand holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Rider University and is a graduate of the Executive Education Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac also has a legacy financial guaranty business in runoff. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005342r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005342/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.