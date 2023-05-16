Gold Terra to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) (“Gold Terra” or the “Company”), today announced that, Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.

DATE: May 11th, 2023
TIME: 11:30 – 12:00 noon ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11-12th

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. If you would like to attend the conference in-person at OTC Markets New York office, please contact [email protected]

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company has started a deep drilling program to test gold mineralization at depth below the Con Mine deposit (1938-2003). Modeling of the Con deposit and 2023 drilling targets is shown in an Interactive VRIFY 3D Model: April 2023 Con Mine Option Property Technical Deck - Gold Terra Resource Corp. | VRIFY.

About Gold Terra

The Company’s project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometers of the City of Yellowknife, the Yellowknife Project (YP) is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO property lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO
[email protected]

Mara Strazdins, Manager of Investor Relations
Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 604-689-1749 ext 102
[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

