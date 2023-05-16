SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the under the symbol FRT.



Advisor Access spoke with Donald C. Wood, CEO of Federal Realty.

Advisor Access: Would you provide us with a brief overview of Federal Realty Investment Trust (: FRT)?

Don Wood: Federal is one of the oldest REITs [real estate investment trusts] in the country. We celebrated our 60th anniversary in 2022 and have raised our dividends to shareholders every year since 1967. That’s 55 years in a row of dividend increases; we’re the only REIT that’s been able accomplish such a thing. Our real estate is retail-based. With the exclusion of malls, our portfolio includes power centers, mixed-use projects, and grocery-anchored centers in areas where demand exceeds supply… Location is everything…Having a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet is a source of strength and pride for our company and has been for many years.

AA: What sets Federal apart from other REITs in your sector?

DW: An essential component of retail real estate is understanding your customer. To that end, we make sure our assets are in densely populated areas with high levels of disposable income, as well as barriers to entry to reduce the risk of market cannibalization…

AA: Federal Realty boasts 55 consecutive years of increasing annual dividends. How has the company been able to accomplish this, qualifying for the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats list?

DW: It’s quite a feat to be part of the Dividend Aristocrat group, let alone becoming a Dividend King, which we achieved five years ago after 50 years of increased dividends. Out of over 200 publicly traded REITs, Federal alone holds the distinction of Dividend King…

Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty, has been with the firm since 1998, where he is a trustee and has served in positions from chief financial officer to chief operating officer to president before being named its chief executive in 2003…

