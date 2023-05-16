Black Hills Corp. Natural Gas Utility Requests Rate Review in Colorado

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) today announced that its Colorado natural gas utility, Black Hills Colorado Gas, Inc., doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Colorado Public Utility Commission requesting $26.7 million in new annual revenue.

Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $140 million in system safety, integrity and reliability for more than 10,000 miles of natural gas utility infrastructure in Colorado since its last rate review request in 2021. These critical investments ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas and transportation services and meet compliance requirements of state and federal regulations.

“This rate review request supports our ability to serve our Colorado customers with, safe, reliable and clean natural gas service,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our investments support a resilient natural gas system with lower emissions to achieve our emissions reduction targets, which support Colorado’s clean energy goals. We are very mindful of customer bill impacts and are focused on cost-effective service and ways to help reduce volatility in bills.”

As proposed, the rate review requests a capital structure of 51% equity, 49% debt and a return on equity of 10.49%. Black Hills Energy is seeking to implement new rates during the first quarter of 2024.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.33 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Investor Relation
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
[email protected]

24-hour Media Assistance
888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including anticipated revenues from the new rate increase and ability to deliver an appropriate return to investors. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODgzNDg1MCM1NTgzMDg5IzIwMDQyMjA=
Black-Hills-Service-Company-LL.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.