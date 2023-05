PLANO, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (‚ÄúStryve‚ÄĚ or ‚Äúthe Company‚ÄĚ) ( SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call that will be hosted at 4:30 pm ET Monday, May 15, 2023.



By Phone: Dial 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the Stryve call. A replay will be available through May 29 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay PIN number: 56407503#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Stryve’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.stryve.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos is a healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that is planned to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve‚Äôs mission is ‚Äúto help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.‚ÄĚ Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve‚Äôs current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve¬ģ, Kalahari¬ģ, Braaitime¬ģ, and Vacadillos¬ģ brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve‚Äôs all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve‚Äôs products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve air-dried products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

[email protected] or [email protected]

214-616-2207 or 817-778-8339