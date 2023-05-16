Calling Allbirdies: Allbirds Releases First Golf Shoe

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds is taking to the golf course for the first time, with its new shoe, the Golf Dasher. The shoe builds on the comfort, sustainable materials, and fit of Allbirds’s Dasher silhouette, with added elements like traction and water-repellent materials for on-course performance. Whether you’re playing a round or buying a round, the Golf Dasher offers a supremely comfortable, greener option for the course.

“A golf shoe has been a top customer request for a long time. Consumers told us time and time again that the selection of comfortable, sustainable golf shoes just wasn’t up to par… and when we saw our consumers adding spikes to their Allbirds sneakers, we knew it was time to get Golf Dashers on the green,” said Tim Brown, co-Founder and co-CEO.

To celebrate the drop of the Golf Dasher, Allbirds is partnering with golf personality, broadcaster, and TV and podcast host, Will Lowery. To activate his mission to bring visible equity to golf, Lowery partners with people, brands, and organizations aligned with his values to expand awareness of and access to the game.

"The focus of all my projects and partnerships is to highlight the power of golf beyond the industry. This game is so much more than a game. It's a tool for connection, access, and upward mobility. A lifesaver for some and superpower for others, it opens doors and creates community. As purpose-driven brands like Allbirds actively engage in amplifying this message, we begin to secure a more equitable future for the game,” said Will Lowery.

The Golf Dasher ($145 USD) is made with natural materials that offer a seriously comfortable option for afternoons on the course or in the clubhouse:

  • ZQ-certified Merino wool lines the shoe for a soft, breathable, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking material that can carry players through their day on the course.
  • The midsole unit uses SweetFoam®—Allbirds’s proprietary foam made with the world’s first carbon negative, sugarcane-derived green EVA—for a lightweight feel that delivers all-day comfort.
  • Robust natural rubber traction adds height and multidirectional lugs to improve lateral and rotational grip throughout a swing, and stability across wet or uneven terrain.
  • The water-resistant recycled polyester ripstop on the upper and bio-based TPU mudguard around the shoe’s bottom unit helps protect players from the elements.
  • A microsuede saddle tied into the laces enhances midfoot and heel lockdown.

For more information and to shop the launch of Golf Dasher visit: www.allbirds.com

About Allbirds, Inc. Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using natural materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. Allbirds serves customers in 35+ countries across 55+ retail stores. www.allbirds.com

