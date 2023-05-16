PCTEL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 10

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference on May 10, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed live here: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_UL5CXDrTR--FbdxtJTThbQ. PCTEL will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti+%26amp%3B+Company%2C+LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

