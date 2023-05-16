Streamline Payment Processes with Transcard's New Guidewire Marketplace App

1 hours ago
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Transcard announced that Transcard’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

Customer expectations surrounding claims, specifically claims payments, continue to rise. Now, according to Aite-Novarica, customers expect to receive funds not only in a manner that is convenient to them, but also as quickly as possible. In fact, many customers want the option of “real-time payments” to “receive funds instantly” from their insurer. These high, modern expectations need to be met with modern solutions.

Transcard’s SMART Suite is a secure, all-in-one payments platform that helps insurers meet their customers’ modern payment needs. It allows policyholders to choose their preferred payment method from a wide variety of modern payment types, from ACH and card to PayPal and Zelle.

With the Transcard Accelerator for Claims Payments, insurers can:

  • Easily access the SMART Hub dashboard within ClaimCenter;
  • Quickly make or schedule payments to customers or suppliers; and
  • Automatically reconcile payments in Guidewire in real-time without manual labor.

Transcard’s technology works with any existing bank account, so insurers aren’t required to set up or pre-fund new bank accounts to disburse funds electronically. Additionally, it offers pre-configured workflows for claim payouts, lienholder payments, and other business applications. SMART Hub is Transcard’s all-in-one portal for managing payments. SMART Hub’s dashboard provides access to payment insights in real-time and insurers can track all incoming and outgoing activity via the SMART Hub dashboard.

“Our embedded payment solutions extend the value of Guidewire by making it easier for insurers to make, receive, and manage payments of any type from a single platform, without having to set up or pre-fund a new bank account,” said Greg Bloh, CEO, Transcard. “Connecting our technologies helps our shared customers drive operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.”

“We applaud Transcard on the release of its new ClaimCenter app,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Transcard’s SMART solutions enable better payment control and visibility for insurers, while fulfilling policyholders’ modern payment needs and enhancing their experience.”

About Transcard

We make frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS.

Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 180+ solution partners providing over 195+ integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

