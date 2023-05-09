SPAR Group, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 9, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announces that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 15, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, a conference call will be hosted by Mike Matacunas, Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Calisto Pato, Chief Financial Officer, and will include a Q&A session following the prepared remarks starting at 10:00 am Eastern.

By Phone:

Dial 1-833-630-1542, or 1-412-317-1821 if calling from an International number, at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the SPAR Group call. A replay will be available through May 22nd by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using the conference ID: 3408375#.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of SPAR Group's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper
[email protected] or [email protected]
214-616-2207 or 817-778-8339

