ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS RANKS #1 IN 2022 RAYMOND JAMES COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JERICHO, N.Y., May 9, 2023

JERICHO, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that Esquire was named a top performing community bank in the United States, ranking first in the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. Esquire ranked second in 2021, first in 2020 and 2019 and third in 2018 in the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

"Ranking first in the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup is a testament to the hard work and dedication of an exceptional Esquire team," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO and President of Esquire. "Our outstanding financial performance during 2022 continues to validate our client-centric culture and commitment to technology and reflects our focus on delivering long-term value for the national verticals we serve, our investors and our dedicated employees."

Raymond James recognizes the top 10% of community banks across the United States based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Of the 216 community banks considered for the 2022 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance in a range of profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY94079&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esquire-financial-holdings-ranks-1-in-2022-raymond-james-community-bankers-cup-301819500.html

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94079&Transmission_Id=202305090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94079&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.