HERNDON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Group, inc., has been recognized by the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) for 30 years of membership in the organization. ELFA is the premier trade association representing companies in the $1 trillion equipment finance sector.

Since 1990, ePlus has been offering a wide portfolio of financing solutions to customers across commercial and government enterprises, designing programs that are tailored to fit their unique processes, structures, and requirements. Today, in addition to helping craft payment and consumption solutions for OEM partners and customers, ePlus empowers organizations to secure, modernize, optimize, and scale every aspect of their IT—across cloud and data center, security, networking, and collaboration.

"We are proud to be acknowledged by ELFA for 30 years of membership, which shows the commitment our team members have made to customer satisfaction. Rapid changes in technology and digitization have created both industry challenges as well as opportunities. We are thankful for the trust our customers have bestowed on us to help them navigate the technology transformation for the past few decades," said Chad Fredrick, president of ePlus Group, inc.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta congratulated ePlus on achieving 30 years of membership and thanked the company for its participation in and many contributions to the association and industry.

"Since its founding in 1961, ELFA has united the equipment finance industry under one umbrella to learn, do business, and advocate for equipment finance and its important role in the U.S. economy," said Petta. "Over the years, member companies have evolved and innovated to meet changing customer needs. This speaks to the strength and resilience of our industry as it equips American businesses to succeed and prosper. We congratulate all the companies celebrating milestone membership anniversaries in 2023."

As a member of ELFA, ePlus joins forces with other leading companies in the equipment finance sector. ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation across the U.S. The association's 575+ members include independent and captive equipment leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. ELFA exists to provide member companies a platform to promote and advocate for the equipment finance industry, including attracting and developing new and diverse talent; a forum for professional development and training; and a resource that develops information about, and for, the industry.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

