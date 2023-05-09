Rise and Shine with NEW Kellogg's Raisin Bran® Maple Flavor

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2023

Kellogg's Raisin Bran® introduces the mouth-watering addition of Kellogg's Raisin Bran® Maple Flavor, offering yet another irresistible option to kickstart your day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to elevate your breakfast game! Kellogg's Raisin Bran® is heating up this summer with their latest addition: NEW Kellogg's Raisin Bran® Maple Flavor. Treat your taste buds by indulging in a combination of sweet, maple flavor coupled with the benefits of essential vitamins and minerals, delicious whole grains and hearty fiber to kickstart the day.

Every bowl of Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor contains 100% daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals, 5 grams of fiber and 16 grams of whole grains per serving, providing the fuel everyone needs to start the morning and meet their nutritional needs — all without sacrificing taste. Designed to deliver a sweet and rich experience in every bowl, Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is a heart-healthy* option expertly crafted with multi-grain baked flakes, plump, juicy raisins, and a sweet, toasted aroma with hints of buttery maple flavor. (*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease.)

"At Kellogg, we always strive to provide innovative and wholesome experiences for our fans," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Our new Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is a testament to this commitment, combining the delicious taste of maple with the satisfying goodness of fiber plus the key nutrients needed to support our cereal lovers' lifestyles to deliver a sweet, yet nutritious twist to the classic cereal fans know and love."

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 15.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 21.6-ounce box. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com and follow Kellogg's on Instagram and TikTok.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

