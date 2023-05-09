PR Newswire

14 Global Honorees Showcase Success Across Company's Channel Organization

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 14 of the company's top partner organization executives to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

This year's list of honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Commvault's 2023 honorees include:

Lisa Bhattacharya , Senior Partner Sales Manager

, Senior Partner Sales Manager Stephanie Dionne , Senior Manager, Partner Marketing – Digital Experience & Content Strategy

, Senior Manager, Partner Marketing – Digital Experience & Content Strategy Dana Epstein , Senior Channel Sales Manager, Americas Distribution

, Senior Channel Sales Manager, Americas Distribution Angelina Gambina , Senior Director, Strategic Pursuits

, Senior Director, Strategic Pursuits Beth Gard , Senior Manager, Partner Public Relations

, Senior Manager, Partner Public Relations Monique Gibelli , Director, Partner Development

, Director, Partner Development Kristin Heisner , Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing

, Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing Ines Helou , Senior MSP Partner Marketing Manager – Metallic

, Senior MSP Partner Marketing Manager – Metallic Dominque Leblond , Head of EMEA Channel Marketing

, Head of EMEA Channel Marketing Fiona McFarland , Partner Business Manager

, Partner Business Manager Alexandra Napoleoni Romano , Partner Business Manager

, Partner Business Manager Shirley Scarborough , Director, Partner Program Experience

, Director, Partner Program Experience Oylum Tagmac, Senior Director, Channel, Alliances, Cloud Providers – EMEA

Kim Wyzykowski , Senior Global Partner Program Manager

"The success of any partner organization and program is built on a strong foundation of talent, innovation, and strategy – skills possessed by each of Commvault's honorees on this year's list," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "I am thrilled to celebrate Commvault's women of the channel and the indelible impact they make on our partner ecosystem."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our Intelligent Data Services protect customers' data in a difficult world. We provide a simple and unified Data Protection Platform that spans all your data – regardless of whether your workloads live on-premises, in the cloud, or spread across a hybrid environment. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed offerings, or Software as a Service via our Commvault-built Metallic portfolio. In addition, integrations are available for O365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and other leading business applications. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Visit www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

