Neogen® Launches New Assays for Natural Toxin Detection

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2023

New Reveal Q+ EndPoint assays designed for use in high-output situations

LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched two new assays for the detection of natural toxins, Reveal® Q+ for DON EndPoint and Reveal Q+ for Aflatoxin EndPoint.

The Reveal Q+ EndPoint assays are easy-to-use quantitative lateral flow tests that provide accurate results in minutes. Designed to be read on Neogen's Raptor® Solo Platform, the EndPoint assays are intended for use in situations where increased workflow output is needed.

"The new EndPoint assays take our trusted Reveal Q+ assays to the next level, providing users with an efficient way to test large sample volumes for the presence of natural toxins," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "As we continually look for ways to make workflows simpler for our customers, we are pleased to offer this new solution to help make the testing process easier, while delivering accurate results."

Both assays have received a Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS) Certificate of Compliance for corn and wheat commodities, certifying that the tests meet all of the USDA-FGIS's design and performance standards and can be used for official inspections.

  • Reveal Q+ for DON EndPoint (PN: 8375) is able to detect deoxynivalenol (DON), a toxin produced by fungi living on grain products, in grain and grain products, and deliver precise results from 0.3-30 parts-per-million (ppm) in three minutes. The assay is FGIS 2021-154 certified for corn and wheat.
  • Reveal Q+ for Aflatoxin EndPoint (PN: 8075) is able to detect aflatoxin, a toxic and carcinogenic substance produced by certain strains of mold, in corn and provide precise results from 4-100 parts-per-billion (ppb) in six minutes. The assay is FGIS 2022-168 certified for corn.

Neogen offers the most comprehensive range of food safety diagnostic test products for foodborne bacteria, mycotoxins, food allergens, and other concerns. Its full line of mycotoxin test kits detects aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2, and zearalenone.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT: Mary Gadola, Senior Product Manager, Immunodiagnostics and Natural Toxins
800.234.5333 ext. 2289, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE94719&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-launches-new-assays-for-natural-toxin-detection-301819493.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE94719&Transmission_Id=202305090845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE94719&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.