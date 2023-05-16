Asana Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for the Sixth Year in a Row

For the sixth year in a row, Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the Best+Workplaces+for+2023. This year, the award recognizes Asana for creating an exceptional workplace and company culture that prioritizes employee wellbeing, strong values and collaboration.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the sixth consecutive year,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “As organizations continue to redefine the workplace to drive growth and innovation, we remain committed to fostering a culture of high impact and deep belonging so that we can achieve Asana’s – and our customers’ – most ambitious goals.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 139,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Inc. Media

About Inc. Media The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

