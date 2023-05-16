For the sixth year in a row, Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the Best+Workplaces+for+2023. This year, the award recognizes Asana for creating an exceptional workplace and company culture that prioritizes employee wellbeing, strong values and collaboration.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the sixth consecutive year,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “As organizations continue to redefine the workplace to drive growth and innovation, we remain committed to fostering a culture of high impact and deep belonging so that we can achieve Asana’s – and our customers’ – most ambitious goals.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

