DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences:

17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Thursday, May 18 th

Virtual Event

One-on-one meetings

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, May 31 st

New York, NY

One-on-one meetings

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the Barrington conference. Kevin Bostick will solely participate at the TD Cowen conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at [email protected].

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

