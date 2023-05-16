Coursera's Latest Learner Outcomes Report Highlights the Real-World Impact of Online Learning

2 hours ago
Coursera is helping individuals worldwide transform their lives through learning, especially in developing economies, according to the 2023+Learner+Outcomes+Report created in collaboration with Huron Consulting Group. The report, which gathered insights from more than 55,000 learners across over 190 countries, is the most extensive ever conducted to understand how Coursera helps learners reach their career and personal goals.

The report found that online learning, particularly on Coursera, is helping people succeed amid rapid transformation caused by automation, technological advancements, and globalization. By providing learners with access to top-quality courses, Professional Certificates, and degrees from the world’s leading universities and industry educators, Coursera is empowering learners with the skills to secure digital jobs and accelerate their careers.

"Our report shows that online learning is having a significant impact on people's lives and is opening doors to new career opportunities at an unprecedented scale. We’re proud to advance our mission by helping learners worldwide gain new skills, confidence, and knowledge through our platform," said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer of Coursera.

Key findings of the report include:

  • 77% of learners reported career benefits, with 91% of learners in developing economies reporting the same. These benefits included getting a new job, earning a promotion, gaining applicable career skills, and more.
  • 30% of unemployed learners were employed after completing their most recent course or program on Coursera.
  • 1 in 4 Entry-Level Professional Certificate completers got a new job.
  • 95% of learners reported personal benefits, with 99% of learners in developing economies reporting the same. These benefits included gaining more confidence, feeling more accomplished, and more.
  • 98% of learners intend to continue to learn, with 75% planning to enroll in another Coursera course or program and 38% planning to enroll in a degree program.

The report's findings are especially relevant now, given the pandemic's impact on global education and workforce dynamics. The outcomes are driven by a growing selection of job-aligned content on Coursera, including more than 5,800 courses, 750 Specializations, and 40 Entry-Level Professional Certificates. Coursera also recently introduced several platform innovations to better serve career-focused learners, such as role-based+academies, Clips, and Coursera+Hiring+Solutions.

“While I had project management skills learned ‘on the job’ as a classroom teacher for over a decade, I lacked a framework and vocabulary for communicating my proficiency to potential employers. After completing the Google Professional Certificate, I felt confident to discuss my skills, and I have accepted a new position and increased my salary by $20,000,” said Kate M., a learner from the U.S. who completed the Project Management Entry-Level Professional Certificate from Google to help her transition from a teaching career to a content management role.

Even as the growing access to online learning and remote work creates new opportunities for the global workforce, emerging AI technologies serve as a timely reminder for everyone to continually learn and adapt. Coursera is adding over 5 million learners every quarter, demonstrating that individuals are increasingly using online learning to adapt and gain job-relevant skills and recognized credentials to unlock the next phase in their education and career.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 124 million registered learners as of March 31, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

