Construction of Calcining Facility

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IONE, CA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), Purebase Corp has moved to the construction phase of a metakaolin processing facility. Phase one of the buildout will be the modification and upgrading of existing assets located on US Mine Corp property.

This existing infrastructure will fast-track Purebase’s ability to commercially produce a metakaolin suitable for supplementary cementitious materials. When commercial production begins, we will be able to complete the approval process for addition onto Cal Tran’s Approved Materials List. Being on this list will allow our metakaolin to be used on Cal Tran’s projects throughout the state of California.

Being in commercial production will allow us to expand our testing with universities and producers in the cement industry. We will produce metakaolin for full-scale testing for road projects, buildings, precast, and geopolymer applications.

Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase, stated, “We expect to be in commercial production within 6 months and will immediately start these full-scale tests to prove out what we already have proven in the bench scale models. It will be a busy and productive time for Purebase and all of the years of research and development will start paying off.”

Investor Contacts

Julie Colgan - Purebase Corporation | [email protected].

ti?nf=ODgzNDY3NSM1NTgyNzQ3IzUwMDA1MzYzMw==
Purebase-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.