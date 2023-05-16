Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced early access for its next generation Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner program at Informatica+World+2023, the company’s annual customer conference underway in Las Vegas. The revamped, cloud-focused program, ISV Innovate, will provide a diverse range of ISVs with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their products and solutions to some of the most impactful global enterprises through high-value integrations with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC).

“ISV ecosystems, and the talented partners they attract, are invaluable for cloud companies like ours to accelerate platform and revenue growth, scale demand, and bring the latest complementary innovations to our customers. Now, we are ready to build a vibrant ISV program on top of our foundational IDMC platform, one that’ll broaden the capabilities for our customers with new verticals, use cases, and solutions, and give our partners the chance to participate in the most diverse cloud data management ecosystem in the market today,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, GVP, Technology Alliances at Informatica.

Due to the breadth and depth of Informatica’s industry-leading, multi-cloud IDMC platform and its 5000 plus-strong global customer base, the program provides a unique opportunity for a broad range of ISVs to seamlessly bring their capabilities to market. Concurrently, IDMC customers will benefit from access to more data and broader data management innovations from ISVs, such as:

Data source providers I.e., with Neo4J and SingleStore , customers can seamlessly connect to and read/write data from these sources

Data protection and security ISVs I.e., with Anonos , customers can get end-to-end, multi-mode data protection for IDMC so users have access to only the data they should

Data Enrichment ISVs I.e., with Dun+%26amp%3B+Bradstreet and ZoomInfo customers can enrich their Business360 and Customer360 data with pivotal data from these providers

Data-driven Applications ISVs I.e., with Productsup customers can join their product catalog management solution with Informatica’s Product360 for a complete Product Information Management solution



Through our partnership with Informatica, IDMC Master Data Management service users can effortlessly connect to and seamlessly integrate ZoomInfo's comprehensive and accurate business data, unlocking unparalleled customer insights," said Amit Rai, SVP OperationsOS Business, Solutions Engineering, & Data Services at ZoomInfo. "For our joint customers, it's a huge win, as they can leverage ZoomInfo's extensive dataset to enhance their customer targeting, personalize their outreach efforts, and make well-informed decisions. This collaboration empowers businesses to stay ahead of the competition and achieve remarkable success."

SingleStore, a leader in the real-time DBaaS market, is excited to be part of Informatica’s IDMC ecosystem. The ISV Innovate and INFAConnect programs provide us with the capabilities we need to integrate with Informatica’s cloud products, allowing Informatica’s cloud customers to connect easily to the SingleStore cloud ecosystem,” said Karl Hoffmann, VP Technology Ecosystem at SingleStore.

Designed for the cloud, ISV Innovate offers self-service extension publishing and management and streamlined integration capabilities via INFAConnect. The program reduces customer friction through third-party ISV extensions to IDMC or applications developed on top of the platform and offers unique partner value and monetization based on consumption.

ISVs interested in joining ISV Innovate can sign up for the early access program here.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005519/en/