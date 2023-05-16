The large scale pilot follows several successful smaller scale pilots where Save Foods’ solution demonstrated an 85% reduction of waste



Neve Yarak, Israel, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. ( SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco-crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, announced today that it will begin conducting a large scale commercial pilot with Congeladora Nino, a large Mexican strawberry packer. Save Foods’ collaboration with Congeladora Nino initially began with several smaller scale commercial pilots shortly after the Company hosted the LATAM delegation, which was led by the Israel Export Institute in conjunction with PepsiCo, on September 21, 2022 at the Company’s R&D center in Neve Yarak, Israel.

The current, larger commercial pilot that Save Foods and Congeladora Nino have now commenced is designed to validate the efficacy and benefits of Save Foods’ solutions on strawberries in the context of long-distance shipping (10-31 day duration) as well as the strawberries resultant shelf life in stores following the use of Save Foods’ solutions. After several successful small-scale pilots, where Save Foods’ solutions demonstrated up to 85% reduction of waste, both Save Foods and Congeladora Nino decided to move forward with a large commercial pilot to assess the effectiveness of Save Foods’ solutions in real-life conditions over a period of 20 weeks.

The global Fresh Strawberry market size was valued at USD 24.79 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 43.33 billion by 2028. Mexico, with a current planted area of 55,000 hectares for berries, is the third-largest producer of strawberries in the world, accounting for 9.7% of the total global production.

Strawberries are a particularly challenging crop to preserve, with a short shelf life of just 1-2 weeks under normal conditions. By applying our solutions, we aim to extend the shelf life of strawberries and reduce waste by at least 50% at the retail level, allowing growers and packers to reduce waste and increase profitability.

Save Foods believes that successful results from this larger pilot on strawberries with Congeladora Nino will pave the way for future collaborations with other fresh produce growers and packers in the region.

“This large scale commercial pilot represents an important step forward in our mission to create a more sustainable food supply chain,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd. “Our green solutions offer berries packers safe and effective protection to ensure the quality of their high value produce, while at the same time improving shelf life and reducing waste. We are currently not aware of any other effective solutions for berries.”

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses, inter alia, the potential benefit to the Company in the event positive results are achieved through its commercial pilot with Congeladora Nino, including the likelihood that such results will pave the way for future collaborations with other fresh produce growers and packers in the region. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

