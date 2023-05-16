NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG ( CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, announced yesterday that Harold Bevis is resigning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective May 19, 2023 to become chief executive officer of another company. Mr. Bevis’ resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter, including any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.



Robert C. Griffin, the Chairman of the Board, is expected to be elected by the Board as the Company’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 19, 2023. Mr. Griffin along with the Board of Directors has served as a Director since 2005 and has worked closely alongside Harold in designing and implementing the Company’s strategy.

“Harold has set CVG on the right path for future growth and we’re grateful for his contributions,” Mr. Griffin said. “The board and I are eager now to find the right leader who will continue our momentum as a business and drive us into the future.”

Mr. Griffin will serve as interim President and Chief Executive Officer until his successor is chosen. The Company is in the process of conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer and will name Mr. Griffin’s successor at the completion of the search.

In announcing the management changes noted above, the Company today reaffirmed its commitment to its strategic goals and improvement in its results for 2023.

As disclosed in its first quarter results and discussed on its first quarter conference call on May 4, 2023, the Company:

will continue its focus on price and cost which allowed it to deliver significant margin expansion in the first quarter;

believes its first quarter margin performance is sustainable for fiscal 2023 given the current vehicle production outlook;

believes based on the current revenue run rate, combined with new wins that are still ramping up, it is on track to deliver its 2027 revenue target of $1.5 billion; and

will continue to focus on price and inflation management, and cost reduction as it works toward achieving a 9% EBITDA margin target by 2027.

Mr. Griffin stated, “The Board is pleased with the Company’s first quarter performance and reaffirms our commitment to the Company’s strategic direction as discussed on its first quarter call on May 4, 2023. We believe we have a solid balance sheet, a business winning culture, and strong leadership team that positions us well to execute on our strategy. The Board looks forward to working with the management team to continue our positive momentum throughout this transition.”

Robert C. Griffin Biography

Mr. Griffin, 75, has served as a member of the Board since July 2005, and was elected Chairman in 2019. Mr. Griffin’s career spanned over 25 years in the financial sector until he retired from Barclays Capital, where from June 2000 to March 2002 he was Head of Investment Banking, Americas and a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Barclays Capital, Mr. Griffin was a member of the Executive Committee for the Montgomery Division of Banc of America Securities and held a number of positions with Bank of America, including Group Executive Vice President and Head of Global Debt Capital Raising and as a Senior Management Council Member. Since 2005, he has served on a number of boards, both public and private, including during the last five years, the boards of the following public companies: The J.G. Wentworth Company (ending in 2018), and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (ending in 2019).

Company Contact

Andy Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

CVG

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

[email protected]

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.