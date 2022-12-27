PR Newswire

MANSFIELD, Pa. and DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZFS) (the "Company" or "CZFS") and HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HVBC) ("HVBC") announced today the deadline for shareholders of HVBC to elect the form of consideration that they wish to receive in HVBC's pending merger with CZFS. CZFS and HVBC anticipate closing the transaction on June 16, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

HVBC shareholders who wish to elect to receive either CZFS common stock or cash, or a combination of stock and cash, in exchange for their shares of HVBC common stock must deliver a properly completed Election Form to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Notwithstanding the foregoing, HVBC shareholders who are participants in the Huntingdon Valley Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan or the Huntingdon Valley Bank 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan (each a "Plan") who wish to make such an election in exchange for their shares of HVBC common stock held in a Plan account must deliver a properly completed Election Form with respect to such shares to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Pursuant to the merger agreement, CZFS and HVBC have the right to extend the election deadline, in which case they will issue a press release announcing such extension. Election materials were mailed on or about May 9, 2023 to holders of record of HVBC common stock at the close of business on December 27, 2022.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of HVBC may elect to receive either $30.50 in cash or 0.4000 shares of CZFS common stock for each share of HVBC common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 20% of the outstanding shares of HVBC common stock are exchanged for cash and 80% of the outstanding shares of HVBC common stock are exchanged for shares of CZFS common stock. As a result of the allocation procedures, an HVBC shareholder may not receive the merger consideration in the form elected, and the extent to which an HVBC shareholder receives the merger consideration in the form elected will depend on the elections made by other HVBC shareholders.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZFS) is a $2.3 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank. First Citizens Community Bank operates 33 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York. For more details on Citizens Financial Services, Inc. visit: www.firstcitizensbank.com.

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HVBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, HVBC primarily serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from our executive office, seven full service bank offices and one limited service bank office. HVBC also operates six loan production and sales offices in its geographical footprint. For more details on HV Bancorp, Inc., please visit: www.myhvb.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about CZFS and HVBC and their industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding CZFS' or HVBC's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to CZFS or HVBC, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: (1) the businesses of CZFS and HVBC may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; (2) the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (3) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (4) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (5) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; (6) the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate HVBC's operations and those of CZFS; (7) such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; (8) revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; (9) CZFS's and HVBC's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; (10) the dilution caused by CZFS's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; (11) changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; (12) legislative and regulatory changes; and (13) uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CZFS, HVBC and the proposed transaction. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in CZFS' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, HVBC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CZFS and HVBC do not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

In connection with the proposed transaction, CZFS has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement of HVBC that also constitutes a prospectus of CZFS (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), which proxy statement/prospectus was mailed or otherwise disseminated to HVBC's shareholders on or about January 5, 2023. CZFS and HVBC may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CZFS, HVBC AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. You may obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by CZFS and HVBC with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by CZFS with the SEC will be available free of charge on CZFS' website at www.firstcitizensbank.com or by directing a request to Citizens Financial Services, Inc., 15 S. Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933, attention: Corporate Secretary, (570) 622-2121. Copies of the documents filed by HVBC with the SEC will be available free of charge on HVBC's website at www.myhvb.com or by directing a request to HV Bancorp, Inc., 2005 South Easton Road, Suite 304, Doylestown, PA 18901, attention: Corporate Secretary, (267) 280-4000.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

