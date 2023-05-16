Carvana Thanks Customers with One-of-a-Kind Videos Detailing the Day They Met Their Car

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, harnessed intuitive machine learning to bring fun and uniquely creative digital experiences for customers so they can remember the day they met their vehicle. Distinguished by the date, location, various cultural touchpoints, and vehicle specs, each video highlights the special bond a driver forms with their vehicle and celebrates the rapidly growing Carvana community, millions of people and counting.

“As a brand that’s committed to creating amazing customer experiences, it’s exciting to remind customers of the day they met their Carvana vehicle in an innovative, fun and uniquely personalized way,” says Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Each video our customers received is completely unique to their own Carvana experience, made by intuitive machine learning technology. They’re almost like living NFT records of the day you met your new ride, and no two videos, just like no two cars, or customer experiences, are the same.”

This innovative Carvana customer experience is at the intersection of data science, cutting-edge machine learning, and creativity, known as GAN art. Revving up the AI joyride, Carvana has combined its patented, industry-leading vehicle photography capabilities with the incredible possibilities of machine learning frameworks to leverage artificial intelligence in a way very few other companies are. The effort reinforces Carvana’s dedication to innovation and ultimately treating customers better through improved automotive retail experiences.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

