Divergent Paths: Robocalls Decline While Robotexts Spike, According to Robokiller Insights

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gap in volume between robotexts and robocalls widened in April according to Robokiller Insights, as Americans received 13 billion robotexts (an 8% increase vs. March) and 5 billion robocalls (a 13% decrease). Don't count out robocalls just yet, though — historically they slow down in April but pick back up soon after.

Robocalls drop in April for the third year in a row
Though Americans received fewer robocalls in April than they did in March, it doesn't mean robocalls will continue to decrease. In fact, robocalls jumped 23% the month prior, so consumers shouldn't expect a reprieve from robocalls just yet even with a monthly drop.

"Robocall volume dropped in April for the fourth consecutive year," said Patrick Falzon, General Manager of Teltech, creators of Robokiller. "We've noticed this seasonality and relish Americans receiving some reprieve, even if only temporary. No matter the case, we believe ongoing efforts by the FCC to address scam calls and scammers shifting their focus to robotexts will continue to prove useful in reducing robocalls."

Robotexts continue to increase
Robotexts, on the other hand, continue to climb, albeit at a more modest pace than prior months — they totaled 13 billion in April, marking an 8% increase. Robokiller anticipates this trend will continue to hold for the next few months and may spike again in the latter half of 2023 as it did last year, especially with another Presidential election on the horizon. The FCC has announced plans to combat robotexts, but these efforts will take time to develop and enforce and even more time for consumers to see an impact.

April 2023 key trends

Top robotexts nationwide:

Robotext category

Estimated robotexts

% of total robotexts

Delivery (Amazon, UPS, USPS, etc.)

1,363,722,638

10.37 %

Bank

444,260,150

3.38 %

COVID

223,787,498

1.70 %

Travel

210,798,427

1.60 %

Top robocalls nationwide:

Robocall category

Estimated robocalls

% of Total Robocalls

Telemarketer

4,206,409,707

81.46 %

Insurance

75,391,090

1.46 %

Health Insurance

73,841,958

1.43 %

Medical

63,514,411

1.23 %

Robokiller wins Stevie and Webby Award

In April, Robokiller was recognized by the Webby Awards for Technical Achievement and by the 2023 Stevie American Business Awards as a Silver winner for Achievement in Product Innovation and Bronze for Best Use of AI and Machine Learning.

Tips on how to stop phone scams:

  • Don't answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.
  • Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.
  • Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.
  • Download a spam text and call blocker like Robokiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

About Robokiller
With more than 12 million downloads and $600 million in losses prevented, Robokiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. Robokiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. Robokiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC.

Robokiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

favicon.png?sn=NY94217&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/divergent-paths-robocalls-decline-while-robotexts-spike-according-to-robokiller-insights-301819409.html

SOURCE Robokiller

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94217&Transmission_Id=202305090906PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94217&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.