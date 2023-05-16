AXIS Appoints Mark Gregory as Head of Global Markets and Michael J. McKenna as Head of North America

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) announced today the following appointments within its specialty insurance business: Mark Gregory as Head of Global Markets and the hiring and appointment of Michael J. McKenna as Head of North America. The newly created leadership positions will report directly to Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS.

“Mark and Mike are exceptional leaders who embody our focus on underwriting and operational excellence. Their leadership will be essential as we help AXIS realize its full potential as a specialty underwriter that consistently delivers profitable results to our shareholders, and value to our customers. To achieve this, we’re tapping into our heritage as a high performing underwriting company known for the knowledge and subject-matter expertise of our people, as well as the high level of service that we provide to our customers,” said Mr. Tizzio.

As Head of Global Markets, Mr. Gregory – who previously served as CEO, International Division – will oversee underwriting and business growth strategies for the Company’s International Retail business lines (EMEA/APAC/LatAm), as well as its Global Practices including Cyber and A&H insurance. “Mark is a proven leader with an expansive understanding of the global specialty and retail markets and a demonstrated record of success that includes growing our International Division to be among the top performers in the London and Lloyd’s marketplace,” commented Mr. Tizzio.

Mr. McKenna will have oversight of underwriting and business growth strategies for the Company’s North America Wholesale and Retail businesses. Global Distribution (Insurance) and Digital will also report to him. Prior to joining AXIS, he held CUO roles with Falvey Insurance Group, The Hartford (Global Specialty Division), and Navigators (U.S. Insurance Segment), and served as SVP of the Specialty Reinsurance Division at Aon Benfield. “Mike is an excellent leader with deep underwriting acumen, who has successfully guided specialty underwriting functions at high caliber organizations while creating, implementing, and executing strategies that have delivered sustainable profitable growth businesses,” said Mr. Tizzio.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005376r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005376/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.