Acima Mobile App Surpasses One Million Installs

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2023

Acima's Mobile App Puts Lease-to-Own Options at Customer Fingertips

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, one of the nation's leading providers of virtual lease-to-own solutions and a business of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), has surpassed a milestone of one million installs of its Acima mobile app in less than two years since its original launch. Acima's app enables customers to easily manage their leases and payments, shop in-store or online with retail partners, see their open-to-lease amount, and easily contact customer support.

Upbound_Group_Logo.jpg

"Our goal for the Acima mobile app is to provide a seamless and superior customer experience for the entire transaction - from shopping to lease application and lease management to potential ownership," said JC Silotti, Senior Vice President of Product & Customer Experience, Acima. "We always have an eye on the needs of our retail partners and we believe this impressive install milestone will further position our lease-to-own solution to increase conversion and return rates for our valued partners."

"Digital innovation at Acima and our parent company, Upbound Group, fuels financial opportunities for our retail partners and customers at this pivotal point in our economy," said Sudeep Gautam, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Upbound Group, Inc. "The Acima mobile app is a prime example of our dedication to innovation, and the number of installs is a direct reflection of our customers finding value in our efforts."

Acima unlocks a new audience and a broader range of customers for retailers. Accelerating growth and capturing new customers is becoming increasingly important in the current economy, given that millions of U.S. consumers are credit-challenged. Acima provides financial opportunity for its retailer partners and their customers as a leading provider of tech-forward lease-to-own solutions.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.Upbound.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements concerning the expected benefits, timing and growth opportunities from the Company's Mobile Application. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "maintain," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or "confident," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to the material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results include, but are not limited to, consumer acceptance and utilization of the Mobile Application, and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by us with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed thereafter. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to and do not undertake to, publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

favicon.png?sn=DA94040&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acima-mobile-app-surpasses-one-million-installs-301819578.html

SOURCE Upbound Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA94040&Transmission_Id=202305090935PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA94040&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.