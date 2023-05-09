GOODYEAR LAUNCHES NEW ALL-SEASON COOPER® PROCONTROL™

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, May 9, 2023

The Cooper® ProControl™ Tire is built for a wide range of vehicles with more than 60 sizes available

AKRON, Ohio, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced the Cooper® ProControl™, an all-season tire engineered to help deliver enhanced wet handling and long-lasting, even tread wear for confident control and traction for today's drivers.

Goodyear_Cooper_ProControl.jpg

With 60 sizes available, the new Cooper® ProControl™ is built for a wide range of today's vehicles including commuter touring coupes, sedans – including entry performance sedans – and small to large SUVs. With Wear Extending Technology and larger polymers that add strength to the compound for extended tread life, drivers can expect durability, backed with an up to 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty*.

"With every commute comes uncertainties, sometimes as unpredictable as the weather," said Michiel Kramer, director, product marketing at Goodyear. "That's why we engineered the all-season Cooper ProControl to help take the 'what ifs' out of your journey with optimized handling and traction delivering a confident and in-control driving experience wherever the road takes you."

Available in a wide range of sizes, from 16 to 22 inches, the Cooper® ProControl™ provides even wear for crisp handling at every turn and boasts a variety of stability-enhancing features, including:

  • Even Wear Arc™ Technology for balanced pressure at the tire-to-road contact area
  • Water evacuation grooves that help clear water from the tread for improved wet traction
  • Sipes that widen as the tire wears to clear tread and maintain grip on the road
  • Armor Belt™ Technology that helps provide the stiffness and strength needed for a crisp steering response

For more information about the Cooper® ProControl™, as well as all of Cooper's on-and-off road tires, visit www.coopertire.com.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

* See warranty brochure for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

New_Cooper_ProControl.jpg

Goodyear_Cooper_ProControl_3.jpg

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL94234&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-launches-new-all-season-cooper-procontrol-301819368.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL94234&Transmission_Id=202305090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL94234&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.