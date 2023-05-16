Comet, CHARGE! and TBD Acquire Key Series For 2023-24 Primetime Lineups

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free over-the-air multicast television networks Comet, CHARGE%21%2C and TBD today announced new series acquisitions for their 2023-24 broadcast season primetime lineups that include popular major TV franchises and original series.

“These networks are on a roll as viewers continue to leave cable TV networks in search of new entertainment options such as free over-the-air multicast networks and streaming. For the first four months of 2023 Comet, CHARGE! and TBD ratings are up a collective 21% among P25-54 in primetime with each network registering double digit increases*,” said Adam Ware, SVP, Growth Networks Group. “These key series acquisitions combined with continued ratings and distribution growth perfectly position Comet, CHARGE! and TBD (The Stack) to offer advertisers meaningful options to reach network TV audiences in the upcoming 2023/24 broadcast season. Stay tuned as we continue to invest in the future of free over the air television.”

Coming off of ratings growth for the first four months of 2023, the networks strengthen their primetime line-ups, adding the following high-profile series:

  • Comet,for fans of sci-fi and fantasy entertainment programming, adds the long-running NBC hit-series Grimm.Inspired by Grimms’ fairy tales, the series follows a homicide detective fighting supernatural forces. The hit series carries an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score and was the highest rated Friday night program on NBC during its run. Grimm premieres on Comet this summer, leading the network’s enhanced primetime block alongside Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files.
  • CHARGE!,home to the biggest police franchises in TV history, adds the iconic Dick Wolf series, Law & Order: Criminal Intent toanchor its primetime lineup. The long-running primetime hit, starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe, joins CSI: Miami and CSI: NY creating the definitive line-up of police procedurals on CHARGE! this fall.
  • TBD, one of the youngest skewing free TV networks available, will launch The Laugh List, an exclusive, original primetime series, featuring funny viral videos from the producers of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Vin Di Bona Productions.Premiering this Fall, The Laugh List will join TBD’s successful young adult primetime block of off-network series including Wipeout, Fear Factor and World’s Dumbest.

*Source: Nielsen L+SD Nielsen P25-54 Imp, Jan-Apr 2023 vs Jan-Apr 2022 Prime (M-Su/8pm-1am)

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

