Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a well-known media and entertainment company has renewed its contract for the seventh year to continue patrolling one of its North Hollywood properties.

Texas State University Awards Knightscope Contract and Long Time Client Renews for 7th Year (Photo: Business Wire)

This client, one of Knightscope’s early adopters who wishes to remain anonymous, originally signed a contract hoping that an Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) would help deter the criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and theft that took place prior to the robot’s arrival. After six full years of successful operation, the client renewed its agreement for another year of 24/7/365 service.

100+ Emergency Phone Service Contract

Texas State University awarded Knightscope a contract to service 103 emergency phone systems. Knightscope’s acquisition of CASE Emergency Systems in late 2022 continues to provide top line revenue growth. Like its ASR business, Knightscope is, to its very core, a service organization. Public safety professionals are highly valued and deserve quick, easy, personalized, and empathetic attention to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Knightscope offers comprehensive maintenance and service plans for emergency communications systems. Legacy e-phones and call boxes may also be retrofitted with Knightscope’s modern technologies. To discover more, visit www.knightscope.com%2Fdiscover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

