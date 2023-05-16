D.R.+Horton%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DHI, Financial), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat that will be streamed live to the investment community via webcast at the 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of the live event and may be accessed until June 15, 2023.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 110 markets in 33 states across the United States and closed 83,119 homes in its homebuilding and single-family rental operations during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.

