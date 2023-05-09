From the Creator of Final Destination, Cinedigm Acquires All North American Rights to the Genre-Bending Horror/ Action Thriller Til Death Do Us Part

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the highly anticipated revenge flick Til Death Do Us Part. The Company plans to release the film exclusively in theaters nationwide this summer.

Cinedigm_Logo.jpg

Til Death Do Us Part is a uniquely entertaining, genre-bending ride led by Cam Gigandet (Twilight, Never Backdown), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Speed 2: Cruise Control), Natalie Burn (Black Adam, The Enforcer) and Orlando Jones (The Time Machine, Drumline).

Directed by Emmy® Award Winner Timothy Woodward Jr., Til Death Do Us Partportrays the grim reality that not every romance story ends with happily ever after. After running away on her wedding day, a bride-to-be must fight for survival against her ex-fiancé's seven deadly groomsmen. In the ultimate horror showdown, the groomsmen soon discover that she has no intention of going back to the life she left behind.

"In Til Death Do Us Part a fierce female protagonist breaks free from her former fiancé and their corrupt way of life. It seamlessly blends the stylish violence of John Wick with the bloody revenge tale of Kill Bill, and this story reminds us that reclaiming our lives at any cost is non-negotiable," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "With heart-stopping suspense and blood-soaked kills, Til Death Do Us Part promises to be an unforgettable ride for fans when it hits the big screen this coming wedding season."

Co-written by Chad Law (Black Water) and Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation), Til Death Do Us Part also stars Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), D.Y. Sao (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Neb Chupin (Mindcage, Acceleration) and Pancho Moler (3 from Hell). The film is produced by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), Woodward Jr./Status Media and Entertainment and Burn/Born To Burn Films. Reddick and Woodward Jr. previously collaborated on the popular horror films The Final Wish & The Call, both starring genre legend Lin Shaye. The film's Executive Producers include Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, with Thomas Mann and Neb Chupin acting as Co-Executive Producers.

The deal was negotiated by Macias, on behalf of Cinedigm, and Woodward Jr. on behalf of the film.

ABOUT CINEDIGM 
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

PRESS CONTACTS FOR CIDM:

Matt Biscuiti - The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
[email protected]

Julie Milstead
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA94171&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-the-creator-of-final-destination-cinedigm-acquires-all-north-american-rights-to-the-genre-bending-horror-action-thriller-til-death-do-us-part-301819426.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA94171&Transmission_Id=202305091000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA94171&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.