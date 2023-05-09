Kroger Hiring Associates Nationwide

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2023

Prospective associates invited to explore roles in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and more

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it is seeking to hire associates for salaried and hourly roles, across all geographies, searching for talent in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy, healthcare and more.

Kroger_Co_Logo.jpg

"Across our Family of Companies, we respect and value all of our associates and have opportunities for everyone to feed their future and discover a career. We are driven to be a leading employer in America, offering tools and pathways to grow as individuals and with our organization, no matter your skill set, role or ambitions," said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer.

The company's work to create a place where all associates can thrive will accelerate following the close of its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. As one of the largest unionized workforces in the country, the combined company will offer even more opportunities for associates to grow their careers. It will also continue raising wages and improving comprehensive benefits, including $1 billion already committed post-close.

The Kroger Co., recognized for its numerous benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by RippleMatch for excellence in early career hiring and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates including:

  • Wages & Benefits: The Kroger Co. provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. The Kroger Family of Companies has invested an incremental $1.9B in associate compensation and benefits since 2018, raising the average hourly rate to $18/hour and $23.50/hour, including comprehensive benefits.
  • Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: The Kroger Co. tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue the educational opportunities of their choosing. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $31.2 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 87% of the recipients being store associates.
  • Training & Development: The Kroger Co. offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.
  • Health & Wellness: The Kroger Co. continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep.
  • Perks & Discounts: The Kroger Co. provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

To learn more about pursuing a career at The Kroger Co. or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

favicon.png?sn=CL94857&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-hiring-associates-nationwide-301819651.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL94857&Transmission_Id=202305091010PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL94857&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.