LKQ Senior Vice President of Human Resources Honored with MOVES Magazine Diversity Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation is proud to announce that Genevieve L. Dombrowski, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, was recently honored at MOVES Magazine Annual Diversity Awards Event. Ms. Dombrowski was recognized for her outstanding work in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) space, which has positively impacted LKQ employees and the broader community. Ms. Dombrowski was joined by other distinguished speakers and honorees, including Marcia Gay Harden, Stephanie Vies, Sandye Taylor, and Tish Mendoza, among others. The awards event was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at The James Hotel Nomad in New York City.

MOVES Magazine Diversity Awards Event is a celebration of women leaders who use their energy, experience, and expertise to mentor today's millennials into tomorrow's executives. The event featured a panel discussion and Q&A session with DEI experts, followed by a red-carpet reception and awards ceremony.

"We are extremely proud of Genevieve's recognition with MOVES Magazine Diversity Award," said Nick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of LKQ Corporation. "Her leadership and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion have been instrumental in fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture at LKQ. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

For more information about LKQ Corporation, please visit www.lkqcorp.com. For press inquiries, please contact Joseph P. Boutross at [email protected].

About LKQ
LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

About MOVES Magazine
MOVES Magazine advocates for women’s rights, social fairness and equal opportunity to its readers. The annual Diversity Awards Event is a celebration of women leaders and the energy, experience, and expertise they use in mentoring today's millennials into tomorrow's executives.



ti?nf=ODgzNTI1OCM1NTgxNjQ4IzIwMDc5ODc=
LKQ-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.