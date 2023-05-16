Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has obtained a FiRa%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3EConsortium validation for its automated ultra-wideband (UWB) PHY+Conformance+Test+Tool, enabling device makers and chip designers to quickly test the physical layer (PHY) conformance of their FiRa UWB-based products.

UWB, a short-range, low-energy wireless technology, is quickly being adopted for secure proximity and location-based services for use by smartphones and industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices. To take advantage of these new market opportunities, semiconductor and device makers seek to validate their components through FiRa to ensure conformance to UWB standards.

Using Keysight’s automated test solution based on the M9415A+VXT+PXI+Vector+Transceiver with powerful PathWave Vector+Signal+Analysis (VSA), X-Series+Measurement+Application (X-apps), and Signal+Generation, design engineers can perform a range of UWB measurements including frequency, time, and amplitude domain analysis, as well as antenna characterization and system-level testing. The testing solution was built on Keysight’s expertise in radio frequency (RF) and microwave technologies to perform an advanced over-the-air (OTA) approach to map the angle-of-arrival (AoA) using its general-purpose VXT transceiver platform.

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight is proud to support the FiRa Consortium's efforts to develop UWB technology, which has become increasingly important for a variety of applications including asset tracking, location-based services, and secure access control. By providing a FiRa Consortium validated test tool based on our vector transceiver, we are enabling our customers to quickly and easily test their UWB devices for conformance with FiRa PHY technical requirements.”

