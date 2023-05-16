PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

The event will begin at 9:00 am (EDT) and is expected to conclude at 11:30 am (EDT). Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Please contact PrairieSky's investor relations for further details. A live broadcast and on-demand replay of the event will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com/investors. The 2023 Royalty Playbook and investor day presentation will be available at the same link the morning of May 17, 2023. We recommend that you sign in to the event at least 15 minutes prior to the start to ensure sufficient time to register.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

