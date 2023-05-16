Missouri American Water Recognizes National Drinking Water Week May 7 -13

Article's Main Image

In recognition of National Drinking Water Week, Missouri American Water is highlighting the vital role water plays in the health and vitality of a community. Currently about one in four Missourians receive water service from Missouri American Water, and the company is encouraging customers to learn about the critical role system investments have in the delivery of safe and reliable water service every day.

“Our local water systems provide a resource that is critical to life, protects communities with fire protection and plays an active role in economic development,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “It is our responsibility as the water provider for about 1.5 million people to make needed investments that will allow us to improve and maintain reliable water service for our customers today and for generations to come.”

More than $425 million in water system investments are planned statewide in 2023 in communities served by Missouri American Water. These include numerous pipe projects to replace water pipe ranging from 60-90 years old. Planned replacement of aging pipes is safer, more cost-effective and convenient for customers than emergency repairs.

Treatment plant upgrades and improvements scheduled for completion in 2023 include the following:

  • A new filter and chemical feed building in Jefferson City
  • Replacement of the ozone treatment system in Warrensburg
  • A new intake pump station at the South Plant in St. Louis County
  • Faraon Booster Station upgrade in St. Joseph

Customers can view pipe replacement projects that are planned, in construction and recently completed on Missouri American Water’s website missouriamwater.com by clicking on “Pipe Replacement Map.”

Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005936/en/

