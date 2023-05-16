AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Bruce Rintoul, a key member of the SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB:SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") Board of Directors. Mr. Rintoul came on the program to discuss his ongoing efforts with the Company, the future of the Circular Economy in North America, the tremendous progress for SNRG in 2023 and much more.

As Leaders in the Circular Economy ®, SusGlobal is focused on reducing greenhouse gases and diverting organic waste streams from landfills, processing them into regenerative products such as fertilizer and biogas. Management's mission is to grow the Company into a significant sustainable waste-to-energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for fertilizer, soil, and aquaculture market.

Speaking to SCV's Stuart Smith, Rintoul lays out his lengthy professional history and describes exactly what attracted him to join SusGlobal's board.

"I became aware of SusGlobal shortly I left Veolia in March of 2022 and through discussions (with SusGlobal) it became apparent to me that with their technologies and enviable positioning in the markets, SusGlobal was poised to do something very significant," Rintoul states. "I agreed to join the board to participate in this journey of developing proper waste management facilities across all of North America."

Rintoul also made it clear that SusGlobal's properties with proper permitting already in place are just one of the competitive advantages that will deliver high barriers of entry to future competition.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/may-2023-interview-susglobal-snrg/.

Learn more about the leadership and direction of this company as they continue to fight climate change by transforming waste into valuable resources. SusGlobal invites you to join them at their upcoming event on Wednesday May 17th at 4:30 pm ET. The event, titled "Why Environmental Compliance Approvals (ECAs) are so important for a sustainable circular economy," will delve into the crucial role ECAs play in promoting a greener future and the importance of companies like SusGlobal Energy. Register for the event by clicking the following link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/whyecasaresoimportantforasustai7056691117710319616/.

