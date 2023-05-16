DALLAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced the recipients of its first annual Honors Awards program.



Awarded through the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, which the firm launched in 2022 to expand and elevate its philanthropic giving, the program includes three grants of $50,000 each that correspond to Texas Capital Bank’s three community impact pillars of “Live,” “Learn” and “Lift.” The fourth is the STAR (Supporting our Troops, Active and Remembered) Award, a $100,000 grant awarded to an organization that provides services to military members, families and veterans.

“It is our distinct pleasure to honor these four Texas nonprofits as the first annual recipients of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation Honors Awards,” said Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Rob C. Holmes. “We launched the foundation to further serve our fellow Texans, and we look forward to seeing the good work that our commendable nonprofit partners will continue to perform across the state.”

The inaugural winners are:

Abide Women’s Health Services, a Dallas-based women’s clinic that provides access to pre- and post-natal care, childbirth education, ultrasounds and a supportive community for mothers in South Dallas, as the recipient of the “Live” Honor Award.

Todos Juntos Learning Center, an Austin-based organization that bolsters children’s opportunities for the future by providing early childhood education for predominantly Spanish-speaking families as a part of a dual-generation learning model, as the recipient of the “Learn” Honor Award.

St Vinnys Bistro, a San Antonio-based organization that provides hot, nutritious meals 365 days per year for people experiencing homelessness and offers job training and employment opportunities, as the recipient of the “Lift” Honor Award.

SERJobs, a Houston-based organization that provides no-cost occupational training, financial literacy programs, career coaching and career services for veterans and other qualified adults and youth, as the recipient of the STAR Award.

“We cannot provide much-needed services without support from the community,” said Sheroo Mukhtiar, CEO of SERJobs. “Funding from the Texas Capital Bank Foundation will enable us to serve veterans in obtaining the skills, knowledge, tools, resources and support they need to become self-sufficient and achieve long-term financial stability for themselves and their families.”

“The Honors Awards recipients were carefully selected for their outstanding impact across our Texas communities,” said Effie Dennison, president of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation and head of Community Development and Corporate Responsibility at Texas Capital Bank. “We are honored to recognize and support their work as they address some of our communities’ greatest needs.”

