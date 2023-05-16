ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") announces agreement with Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), announces agreement with Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), for laboratory testing in the psychedelic and mental health sectors.

The company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ehave, Inc., which is a digital therapeutics provider for the psychedelic sector and the mental health sector, for the development of laboratory testing solutions and healthcare data management for the mental and wellness sectors.

HeliosDX's Behavioral Toxicology Test provides enhanced visibility of patients' health, allowing for a quicker diagnosis and treatment. This panel aims to help patients improve their quality of life by managing chronic conditions in a steady manner.

Both companies have agreed to explore genetic testing for DNA biomarkers, as well as pre-screening mental surveys that will provide insight into the individual's potential risk of adverse reactions when using ketamine and other psychedelics to treat mental illness.

Genetics may play a major role in determining an individual's response to psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The gene variant CYP2B6 affects the metabolism of ketamine in 10-20% of people who carry a specific CYP2B6. The HTR2A mutation, carried by approximately 20% of the population, can also affect how people respond to serotonin. Serotonin is the primary mechanism for action of serotonergic psychoactives like psilocybin.

In the future, both parties will explore gene markers for other cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at: www.ehave.com

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education. www.heliosdx.com

