JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a therapeutic company focused on hair and skin therapeutics, announced today the issuance of Patent No.: US 11,628,132, marking a significant milestone in the development of innovative treatments for androgenetic alopecia, or hair loss. This foundational patent is a crucial component of the company's ongoing pursuit of the vast hair loss market.

The company's currently under development JW-700 product line benefits from the patent's protection. The technology focuses on increasing the efficacy of minoxidil, a widely-used hair loss treatment in a novel manner, potentially opening the door to breakthrough solutions for millions of people worldwide who struggle with hair loss.

The patent showcases the company's commitment to furthering the understanding of hair growth and loss mechanisms, with the lofty goal of improving the lives of those affected by hair loss, including the often-overlooked issue of female hair loss and its accompanying stigma.

"We are thrilled to have this patent granted, as it signifies an important step forward in our mission to develop innovative solutions for health and wellness," said Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness. "This foundational patent lays the groundwork for our pursuit of the enormous global hair loss market. We are confident that our patented technology has the potential to greatly improve the lives of those suffering from hair loss."

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, psoriasis, and vitiligo. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products and licensing royalties.

Forward-Looking Statements

