STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sobi® AGM was convened today on 9 May 2023. At the AGM, the shareholders, in accordance with the proposed resolutions, resolved as follows:

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheet and discharge of liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and the balance sheets and approved the proposal to carry forward the retained profits.

The Board members and the chief executive officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

Election of Board of Directors, remuneration to the Directors, election of Auditor and remuneration to the Auditor

The ordinary Board members Annette Clancy, Bo Jesper Hansen, Helena Saxon, Staffan Schüberg and Filippa Stenberg were re-elected as Board members and Christophe Bourdon and Anders Ullman were elected as new Board members for the period until the end of the next AGM. Bo Jesper Hansen was elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGM approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor of Sobi for the period until the end of the next AGM.

Report for remuneration for senior executives, long-term incentive programmes, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants, and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report for remuneration for senior executives.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding hedging arrangements in respect of the Management Programme by way of a directed issue of no more than 1,532,014 series C shares, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a repurchase of all issued series C shares and transfer of no more than 3,060,672 own common shares to participants of the Management Programme. As regards the All Employee Programme the AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding hedging arrangement by way of an equity swap agreement with a third party, whereby the third party in its own name shall be entitled to acquire and transfer common shares in Sobi to participants of the All Employee Programme.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the approval to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants. The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that convertible bonds may be converted into and the number of shares that may be subscribed for by the exercise of warrants, may not exceed 34,400,000 shares in total.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding transfer of no more than 556,986 own common shares on the stock exchange for the purpose of covering certain payments, mainly social security contributions, that may occur in relation to the incentive programmes 2019 and 2020, was also approved by the AGM.

For full details on each proposal adopted by the AGM, please refer to sobi.com.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

