WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 /AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to [email protected] by Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/48375

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Email: [email protected]

