Grid Dynamics has achieved Microsoft's Advanced DevOps Specialization for Digital & App Innovation Partners - further elevating the company's profile as a leading co-innovation partner for the Fortune 1000.

Obtaining Microsoft's Advanced DevOps Specialization positions Grid Dynamics as a priority partner in the Microsoft Partner Sales Channel and highlights the company's high service delivery standards - a valuable asset for supporting Grid Dynamics' GigaCube growth strategy framework.

Grid Dynamics' enhanced status within the Microsoft Digital & App Innovation Partner ecosystem highlights the company's GitHub capabilities and DevOps leadership skills, which are some of the most sought-after competencies helping enterprises increase innovation and shorten time-to-market.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it had achieved Microsoft's Advanced DevOps Specialization for Digital & App Innovation Partners. This specialization assures Microsoft Azure customers that Grid Dynamics meets the highest service delivery standards and prioritizes the company and its offerings in the Microsoft Partner Sales Channel.

Grid Dynamics takes pride in its deep expertise in implementing DevOps practices and leveraging Microsoft's tools and technologies, such as Azure DevOps and GitHub, for application development and innovation, which is now officially recognized by obtaining Microsoft's Advanced DevOps Specialization . This required the company to obtain Microsoft DevOps Engineer Expert, GitHub Administration, and GitHub Advanced Security certifications, and have measurable performance with Microsoft customers, as well as extensive third-party review of the Grid Dynamics' DevOps practice and delivery experience.

As DevOps is known to be one of the most challenging fields today, having the Advanced DevOps Specialization for Digital & App Innovation Partners helps Grid Dynamics stand out among the competitors and significantly increases its ability to assist customers in taking advantage of Microsoft programs. The achievement of this Advanced DevOps Specialization elevates Grid Dynamics' profile in the Microsoft Digital & App Innovation Partner ecosystem and serves as a testament to the company's high service delivery standards. Leveraging these specialized capabilities helps accelerate and drive innovation for our customers - one of the key pillars of Grid Dynamics' GigaCube growth strategy framework.

"DevOps is one of the key modern application development capabilities for any enterprise looking to compete in the digital economy. This specialization recognizes Grid Dynamics' technical leadership in modern application development and application modernization. It says the Microsoft channel and its customers, if you want to increase your innovation speed, reduce time to value, and put new value in customers' hands all the time, then Grid Dynamics is your partner of choice," mentioned Pat Converse, Director of Microsoft Partnership in Customer Success at Grid Dynamics.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the benefits of achieving Microsoft's Advanced DevOps Specialization for Digital & App Innovation Partners, and our company's future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting product capabilities, the benefits of our achievements, our ability to grow our customers and our company's growth.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed May [4], 2023 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

