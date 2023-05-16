Ludwig Enterprises Files Cancer Genomic Patent

Machine Learning AI Uncovers Differentially Expressed Genes

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG) (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company™) is pleased to announce that recently analyzed genomic mRNA data has revealed differentially expressed genes when comparing tissue from patients with bladder, breast, and colon cancer. This data has been added to a provisional patent previously filed on September 20, 2022.

Described in the patent application is Ludwig's, mRNA Inflammatory Index™ microarray technology, which measures 48 different cytokine and chemokine biomarkers of inflammation within noninvasively obtained patient cheek cells. Analysis of cancer patient data with machine learning AI revealed statistically significant expression levels for specific cytokines and chemokines when comparing 3 different cancers, bladder, breast, and colon.

"These dramatic genomic mRNA findings are a significant discovery for our company as well as for patients afflicted with cancer," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, the developer of the mRNA Inflammatory Index™, and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Ludwig. "This genomic language combined with AI may allow doctors to classify cancer on a molecular basis for better diagnostic and prognostic precision, and also design personalized therapies tailored to the individual."

Additional applications for Ludwig's mRNA biomarker technology may include uses in drug and nutraceutical research and development. mRNA biomarkers already play a significant role in the development and approval process for these products. "On average around 65% of drug approvals by EMA and FDA between 2015 and 2019 have been associated with incorporation of at least 1 biomarker in the development program and higher percentage of biomarker acceptance is expected in the near future" (Gromova M, et al. 2020. Biomarkers: Opportunities and Challenges for Drug Development in the Current Regulatory Landscape. Biomarker Insights. 15: 1-15).

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on innovative mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics, and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics, it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index™ that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and possibly prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea™, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent scientific research published articles into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

For Scientific Related Inquiries

Marvin S. Hausman MD

Chief Science Officer

503-327-4173

For Business Related Inquiries

Luke J. Fannon

484-429-5846

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753693/LUDG-Files-Genomic-Patent-AI-Uncovers-Differentially-Expressed-Genes



