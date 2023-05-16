FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that Thin Blue Line Benefits Association selected MediXall's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to provide virtual health benefits for its Signature Plan members. As part of this partnership, Health Karma Virtual Urgent Care, Virtual Pet Care, and Virtual Behavioral Health services are included for Thin Blue Line Benefits Signature Plan members, all available 24/7/365 with a $0 co-pay.

With over 1,700 members and continuing to grow each month, Thin Blue Line Benefits Association provides customized healthcare services designed for law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS ~ rapidly becoming one of America's more popular healthcare solutions for active and post-career first responders. This innovative member-centric, value-based solution delivers high-quality healthcare with robust, affordable, and protection from unexpected medical costs. First responders may sign up for the Thin Blue Line Signature Plan, a blended primary care and major medical cost share program for unforeseen medical costs, including major diagnostics, hospitalization, and surgery. Plus, Responders receive the Health Karma Virtual Urgent Care, Virtual Pet Care, and Virtual Behavioral Health Consultations as part of their membership.

"We're delighted to be selected to deliver our Health Karma Behavioral Health Plus services to Thin Blue Line Benefits members and look forward to helping even more first responders nationwide live their healthiest lives," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "Many first responders have an earlier retirement than the general population, leaving them in a longer medicare gap until they reach age 65, with very few choices and very high costs when it comes to healthcare. With Health Karma being included with Thin Blue Line's Signature Plan, we are excited to help make it easier for our nation's first responders to stay healthy even after retirement."

"We are honored to serve thousands of public safety professionals from coast to coast with a wide array of products and services for their health care and financial well-being," said Matt Clay, Executive Vice President at Thin Blue Line Benefits Association. "By partnering with Health Karma, we add robust $0 co-pay benefits to our healthcare package for retired public safety professionals. The plan is sweeping the nation and changing the lives of our retired heroes that have not yet graduated into Medicare."

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. ( OTCPK:MDXL, Financial) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire healthcare journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarma.org.

